WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas lawmakers have been issuing statements following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

We must make crystal clear that Russia cannot intimidate or invade our allies and partners without significant consequences. United as a country and with our allies, we must hold Putin accountable for his unjustified and unacceptable aggression.” Rep. Sharice Davids

Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable and must be met with swift and severe consequences. The United States stands with the innocent people of Ukraine and is committed to holding Putin and his thugs accountable. So far, the White House’s approach to Russia’s aggression has failed. President Biden must finally prove he can lead on the world stage by punishing Putin through crippling economic sanctions, providing aid to the brave Ukrainians fighting for democracy, and unleashing American energy production to offset Russian imports. As our adversaries look on, it’s time we restore American strength and power on the international stage.” Rep. Jake Laturner

It’s time for the White House and our NATO partners to show strength and resolve as we stand with the people of Ukraine during the greatest breach of peace in Europe in nearly 80 years. The United States must provide additional defensive aid to our Ukrainian allies and unleash severe and crippling economic sanctions on Russia.” Sen. Roger Marshall

I am praying for Ukraine, and my heart goes out to its people as their country is attacked by Russia. I strongly condemn Vladimir Putin for this unprovoked attack. The United States must stand united with Ukraine and firmly on the side of freedom.” Sen. Jerry Moran

Sen. Moran urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to immediately consider a comprehensive and bipartisan sanctions package in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine must be met with severe and unified consequences. It is essential to demonstrate to the American public and the world that the Senate can work expeditiously and in a bipartisan manner to address matters of global security.”

The full letter can be found below:

Dear Majority Leader Schumer:

Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine must be met with severe and unified consequences.

The United States Senate should immediately consider a comprehensive and bipartisan sanctions package as soon as our colleagues on the relevant Senate committees can reach an agreement. It is essential to demonstrate to the American public and the world that the Senate can work expeditiously and in a bipartisan manner to address matters of global security. Our friends and foes will take note of our ability—or inability—to act.

Thus, I respectfully request you to suspend planned floor activity once legislation on this matter is prepared and move without delay to hold Putin accountable for his actions.

Sincerely,

Jerry Moran