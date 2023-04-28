TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Legislature passed a bill that would limit the power of the state health secretary and local health officers regarding infectious and contagious diseases.

The House voted 63-56 to pass House Bill 2285 on Friday, after the Senate passed the bill 22-18. The proposal now heads to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s desk.

The bill includes provisions that would prohibit the state health secretary from requiring COVID-19 vaccines to attend child care or school. It would also remove the requirement for enforcement of isolation and quarantine orders by law enforcement officers, provide employment protection for employees who isolate or quarantine and address orders for school closure during a disaster.

Gov. Kelly has ten days to consider whether to veto or sign the bill.

For the full conference committee report on the bill, click here.