Kansas legislators vote to extend state of emergency two months

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Legislators at the Kansas House of Representatives have voted Thursday to extend Kansas’ coronavirus state of emergency until March 31.

House passes COVID-19 bill 119-3. It extends state of emergency through March 31. Heads to the governor’s desk. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/glgGYyJEUA — Alec Gartner (@AlecKSNT) January 21, 2021

Kansas has been in a state of emergency because of the coronavirus since March 2020. With it, the state can get federal funding, and changes like to-go alcohol and professional license suspensions would be extended.

The bill would also put a greater restriction on the governor from closing businesses, churches, or preventing other activities. The bill goes to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk next before going into effect.

View the whole COVID-19 bill that just passed in the Kansas House here: