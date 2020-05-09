Kansas Legislature’s one-day session to focus on coronavirus-related topics

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Legislature is meeting for one day to finish this year’s session, but what will they spend this day discussing?

The chambers will mostly be filled with discussion of coronavirus-related topics, according to KSNT Political Analyst Bob Beatty.

The Republican-controlled legislature will want to provide input into the $1.2 billion federal funding the state will receive, Beatty said.

Currently, how the money will be spent lies in the hands of Governor Laura Kelly.

However, lawmakers may have some tricks up their sleeves by using existing bills to make changes to the spending, Beatty said.

“A bill on one thing, it may have nothing to do with COVID, but it will be a vehicle to pass legislation for oversight on the COVID money,” he said.

The highly anticipated topics of this year’s session, such as a constitutional abortion amendment and medicaid expansion, will likely be pushed to next year, according to Beatty.