Kansas libraries are soon going to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You may be able to start checking out books and other materials from your local library soon.

However, the process may look different, according to Robin Newell, president of the Kansas Library Association.

“The people want the materials,” Newell said. “We want to be cognitive of the fact that we have it, we want to give it to them, but we want to give it to them in a safe way for our staff and for our communities that we don’t become a cluster site in a public library.”

Many libraries will begin to open up by allowing curbside or indoor pick-up, or possible delivery of books and other materials, Newell said.

In a few weeks, smaller libraries may even begin to open up entirely.

However, staff will limit the amount of people allowed in the library, as well as the amount of time they can be inside, Newell said.

Many libraries will also be quarantining returned materials for 72 hours, according to Newell.