TOPEKA, (KSNT) — Kansas gaming officials have officially announced a start date for sports betting in the state, Sept. 1.

Kansas lawmakers passed a plan for sports betting earlier this year, which includes a fund to attract professional sports teams. There was speculation over whether the state could entice pro-teams, like the Kansas City Chiefs, to cross over the state line, with a possible move up in the air.

The four casinos contracted with the state to offer sports wagering through independent platforms are Boot Hill Casino & Resort; Ford County near Dodge City; Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane; Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS; and Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel in Pittsburg.

“This announcement represents a lot of hard work and collaboration between the Kansas Lottery, the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, our casino and tribal partners,” Stephen Durrell, Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery, said. “The process to bring this to fruition has moved at an unbelievable pace. We are excited to be bringing sports betting to Kansas players and adding more fun and exciting play options to the Sunflower State.”

Sports wagers can be made through the state’s four state-owned casinos and on mobile platforms.

The legislation that legalized sports wagering was passed in May. Senate Bill 84 will allow restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veteran organizations to offer sports betting.

Tribal casinos must renegotiate their compacts with the state before offering sports betting.