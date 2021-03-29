Kansas moves into Phase 5, vaccine hesitancy remains an issue for state leaders

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday, all Kansans 16 years of age and older became eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

About 400,000 new people are now able to get the shots for the first time. That’s way ahead of schedule. Part of the reason, a reluctance to get vaccinated by some in Kansas.

“If it’s going to take me, it’s going to take me,” said Ethan Jennings, a Topekan who doesn’t want a COVID-19 vaccine. “I haven’t got one, I don’t want to get one. My mom, she passed away from the coronavirus last year, and I mean to be honest, I don’t know how to feel about it.”

But not everyone has that thinking.

“It made my arm feel sore, but I’m glad I got it,” said Paul Hernandez, a Kansan who has received his first vaccine.

“I think they should get it right away. It’ll save lives, lot of people’s lives,” he said of people who are now eligible.

On Monday, 38% of Kansas adults had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

Officials said the change is because more vaccines are coming in from the federal government and local health departments have recently seen a decline in demand.

Governor Laura Kelly said she believes when people who are delaying making an appointment see more shots are going into Kansans’ arms, they will become comfortable getting their own.

“Once the vaccination process gets going, more and more people get vaccinated. Then those who have been somewhat reluctant are much more likely to step forward,” Kelly said.

The governor said even with some people declining vaccines, opening it up to everyone 16 years and older is good news, as it will lead to a high percentage of the population vaccinated, which gets us closer to herd immunity that could make the virus go away.

“I’m absolutely delighted, the more people we get vaccinated, the more we can open up our businesses, our schools, and really get little bit back to normal,” Kelly said.

It is up to counties on how they want to prioritize the vaccines they receive. Health officials encourage people to use the find my vaccine tool on the state’s website.