Kansas officials designate January as Radon Awareness Month

State officials are making people aware of the danger that could be inside their home as Governor Kelly proclaimed January as Kansas Radon Awareness Month.

Radon seeps into houses from the soil, but you can’t see or smell the gas. The Department of Health and Environment said if you are exposed to high levels of radon over time, the risk for lung cancer can increase. Officials said that makes it important to spread the word.

“It’s certainly becoming more and more prevalent, especially as smoking cessation kind of increases,” said Mark Ungerer, an environmental specialist for KDHE. “And so as that, you know, awareness increases and people start to test and become more concerned about it.”

For people who are concerned about radon levels in their homes, radon testing kits are available at local county extension offices for about ten dollars.