Kansas pharmacist weighs in on proper use of upcoming COVID-19 vaccines, what Kansans can expect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Kansas could get its first shipment of vaccines in just a couple of weeks. Pfizer’s vaccines are expected to arrive between December 13 to 15, then the state is expecting to receive Moderna’s after. Now, one local pharmacist is weighing in on how the doses could be given out.

“Standard regimens are to stick with the same manufacturer,” said Kirmse. “That way we can monitor if side effects do occur, what vaccine that’s going to occur with, and if we’re monitoring for efficacy as well, we can monitor that too.”

Both companies are set to provide limited amounts of doses nationwide for December, then expand production for 2021.

No official comments have been made on whether Kansans can receive the shots from one company, then a second dose from the other. But, Topeka pharmacist Matt Kirmse, who’s preparing to receive the vaccine, says the potential for mixing two vaccines is not likely given that both are uniquely manufactured.

Kirmse explained it’s important to monitor efficacy given how quickly the coronavirus clinical trials have gone.

“We kind of sped through the trials, so there’s going to be a lot of data gathered after the fact,” Kirmse said. “A lot of that data we’re going to want to make sure it’s related to the same vaccine.”

Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that Kansas could receive up to 150,000 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer by the end of this month. The vaccines will be given in two doses. The second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine is expected to be administered three weeks later, and four weeks later for Moderna.

The FDA is set to make moves to approve Pfizer’s vaccine on December 10th. If all goes well, the state could get the vaccines 3 to 5 days after.

“We are still in the very early stages of vaccine production, and deployment. And, as happened early on in the pandemic, I anticipate information and guidelines will be amended and evolve rapidly,” Governor Kelly said while providing details on the state’s vaccine plan in her weekly coronavirus conference.

The state’s expecting 23,750 vaccines from Pfizer. The limited initial amount coming from the company can be used to vaccinate 11,875 people. According to the governor, the state plans to administer the first doses to healthcare workers, targeting those in high-risk environments for infection.