TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas could phase out its corporate income tax under a measure that also would expand its incentives for attracting new businesses.

The provision is a problem as lawmakers rush to help the state attract an undisclosed project said to be worth $4 billion. A House committee’s leader called the measure “messed up” and delayed a vote until Monday.

It would allow the Department of Commerce to authorize $1 billion or more in incentives to lure an unnamed company to Kansas and to make such deals in the future. Republicans also want to cut corporate income taxes but some are wary of being too aggressive. The Senate approved the measure last week.