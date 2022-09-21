TOPEKA (KSNT) – Election night is just around the corner.

27 News teamed up with Emerson College to poll Kansans on their intentions come November. With less than 2 months until election night, every day matters. Especially for the upcoming governor election on Nov. 8.

From the poll, the general election favors incumbent Democratic Governor Laura Kelly with a slight two point lead over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt at 45% to 43%. The poll also showed that 3% indicated support for independent candidate Dennis Pyle and 8% are undecided at this moment in time.

27 News reached out to leaders from both political parties to find out what these numbers mean for their candidates at this point in the race.

“It’s a very encouraging poll,” Kansas GOP Chairman Mike Kuckelman said. “At this stage of the gubernatorial race to have an incumbent have such a slight lead is very encouraging. I think it spells out what’s going to happen over the next 48 days. I think the Derek Schmidt campaign will pick up points and will pass governor Kelly, so we’re very optimistic and very encouraged by this poll.”

“This latest poll signals the growing movement of support for Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign for re-election and the excitement behind her headed into November,” Spokesperson for KDP Emma O’Brien said. “I also think it proves the struggles Derek Schmidt is facing – especially with voters within his own party – as he’s forced to duke it out with lifelong Republican and current state Senator Dennis Pyle. While the two of them fight, Governor Laura Kelly is committed to delivering for all Kansans regardless of political party.”

It’s important to note, this poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3%, and with only two points separating Kelly and Schmidt at this time, it could still easily go either way.