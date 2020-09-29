Kansas political party leaders say debate will help highlight differences between Trump, Biden

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After months of campaigning against each other, Kansas voters are finally going to see Donald Trump and Joe Biden on the same stage.

The chairs of the two biggest political parties in Kansas said they’re excited for tonight’s debate, but they are anticipating two very different outcomes.

“I expect Biden will struggle with the debate process, he has demonstrated that before,” said Mike Kuckelman, Kansas Republican Party Chair. “I think President Trump loves to be up on the stage, and I think he enjoys answering questions.”

Kansas Democratic Party Chair Vicki Hiatt said the debate will show how much the candidates aren’t alike.

“I think the biggest difference will be the truth versus lies. We see an awful lot of lies coming from the administration, especially out of Donald Trump’s mouth,” Hiatt said.

Hiatt said Kansas voters want to hear solutions on the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, and healthcare, and she believes Joe Biden can deliver.

“I think that the Democratic message right now is one of hope and one of how we can actually build back better, and we’ve got the plans to do that,” Hiatt said.

GOP Chair Mike Kuckelman also believes the economy is at the top of people’s minds, as well as taxes, abortion, and trade issues. The new debate over who should replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court could also be a reason for Kansans to get out and vote.

“You know who President Trump has nominated. A highly qualified, fantastic female for that vacancy. Biden, on the other hand won’t even tell us who’s on his list,” Kuckelman said.

In addition to coronavirus, the economy and the Supreme Court, other debate topics include election integrity, the candidates’ records, and race and violence in American cities. The debate begins at 8 p.m.