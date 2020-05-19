Kansas recovery task force announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly has put together a task force to work on the state’s recovery plan and shared that announcement Tuesday.
The task force, called the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce, includes lawmakers and other public leaders, as well as non-government leaders from across the state. The group will work to pass out federal money to Kansas communities and develop an economic recovery plan.
“We must use our collective talents to develop strategies to not only regain what we’ve lost, but to build a better, more inclusive and resilient economy,” said the Governor.
A five-member executive committee will oversee the process, and the office will have a steering committee with an additional 15 members who will form three subcommittees. See the taskforce members below.
Executive Committee
- Tom Bell, President and CEO, Kansas Hospital Association, Topeka, Kansas
- Lyle Butler, President and CEO, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce (retired), Manhattan, Kansas
- Senator Jim Denning, Vice President, Discover Vision Centers, Overland Park, Kansas
- Jill Docking, Senior Vice President, The Docking Group – Baird Financial, Wichita, Kansas
- Alise Martiny, Business Manager, Greater KC Building and Trades Council, Shawnee, Kansas
Steering Committee
- Tom Gentile, CEO, Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita, Kansas;
- Natalie Haag, Attorney, Capitol Federal Savings, Topeka, Kansas
- David Harwood, Senior Vice President, Terracon Consultants & Chair, KANSASWorks State Board, Olathe, Kansas
- Senator Tom Hawk, Ranking Minority Member, Senate Ways and Means Committee, Manhattan, Kansas
- Representative Dan Hawkins, House Majority Leader, Wichita, Kansas
- Edward Honesty, Jr., President & Chief Operating Officer, Best Harvest Bakeries, Kansas City, Kansas
- Chuck Mageral, Proprietor, Free State Brewing Company, Lawrence, Kansas
- David McCarty, Owner, McCarty Family Farms, Colby, Kansas
- Senator Carolyn McGinn, Chair, Senate Ways and Means Committee, Sedgwick, Kansas
- Shelia Nelson-Stout, President and CEO, OCCK, Inc., Salina, Kansas
- Neelima Parasker, President & CEO, SnapIT Solutions, Overland Park, Kansas
- Jim Robinson, Partner, Hite Fanning & Honeyman, Wichita, Kansas
- Secretary David Toland, Department of Commerce, Topeka, Kansas
- Representative Troy Waymaster, Chair, House Appropriations Committee, Bunker Hill, Kansas
- Representative Kathy Wolfe-Moore, Ranking Minority Member, House Appropriations Committee, Kansas City, Kansas