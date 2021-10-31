Kansas Rep. arrested in domestic violence charge

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Coleman was arrested by the Overland Park Police Department on suspicion of domestic battery. He was arrested at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, booked into jail at around 12:45 a.m. and remained in custody late Sunday morning, according to jail records.

“This is extremely disturbing news,” Democratic Rep. Tom Sawyer said. “We are watching closely to make sure we gather all the facts. His constituents and the State of Kansas would be better served if he were to resign and get the help he badly needs. However, I want to reiterate again that the House Democratic Caucus does not condone this behavior in any way, shape, or form.”

Coleman was banned from Kansas Department of Labor earlier in October for alleged “disruptive, intimidating and berating behavior.”

The representative has had several other run ins with the law, including admitting to revenge porn, blackmail and bullying as a child. Kansas democrats filed a complaint on Coleman just one day after he was sworn in, wanting to remove him from the House.

Allegations have previously came forth on Coleman for abuse, stalking and controversial tweets.

“At 20 years old, I am also embarrassed to be standing before you today,” Coleman said in a statement to the committee in January. “I have said things that were offensive and hurtful to others, and to convince myself that my own personal issues or my passion for a particular cause somehow absolved me, I was wrong. “I apologize, not only for what I said but the impact on the persons to whom those words were directed.”

Per record, Coleman is schedule to appear in court Monday, Nov 1 at 1:30 p.m., in regards to his most recent charge.