Kansas representative arrested for DUI just weeks after domestic violence arrest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the Douglas County Jail booking records, Rep. Coleman was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol on I-70 westbound at mile marker 203 and booked into the jail at 1 a.m. Saturday.

He was released on a $250 bond Saturday afternoon.

On Oct. 30, police were called to an Overland Park home where Coleman lived with his brother. According to the affidavit, Coleman’s brother told officers the two men argued over his upcoming baptism. He then accused Coleman of pushing him backward, hitting him in the chest, and spitting on him.

The document shows that the men’s grandfather witnessed the fight. He also told officers that Coleman threatened to harm him, and that Coleman kicked over a box fan and flipped a chair.

After interviewing Coleman’s brother and his grandfather, officers arrested Coleman. They said Coleman was uncooperative and refused to identify himself. The affidavit also shows that officers believed Coleman’s behavior was “extremely erratic” and fluctuated easily. He then told officers that he hadn’t slept in 72 hours.

After officers took Coleman to the hospital, he was eventually released and booked into jail. He has entered a not guilty plea and was released on a $1,000 bond. Coleman will have to participate in a mental health evaluation and other mental health programming as a condition of his release.

Coleman will be back in court on Dec. 22 for the domestic violence charge.

Coleman has previously been accused of revenge porn as a teenager, abuse of an ex-girlfriend, threatening a “hit” against Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and a stalking case by an opponent’s staffer.