Kansas researchers work to develop treatment for coronavirus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of Kansas researchers is trying to find a treatment for coronavirus.

With more and more cases appearing in the country, researchers at Kansas State University and

Wichita State University are teaming up with a drug company.

Cocrystal Pharma is sending $3.7 million to the researchers in an effort to develop an antiviral drug.

Researchers will work to develop an antiviral drug for MERS, a deadly coronavirus, separate from the new and fast-spreading, COVID19.

That work could help treat similar coronaviruses like COVID19.

The same researchers have developed antiviral drugs for coronavirus in cats, giving them hope that their work can progress in humans.

“That made us feel confident that we can do some kind of things against this new coronavirus,” said Kyeong-Ok Chang, a virologist working to develop the drug at K-State. “But on the other hand, this is a pretty new virus, and everything is new, and then the drug development is in the very early stages,” he said.

The researchers are also trying to find a treatment for norovirus, which sickens more than 10 million Americans a year.