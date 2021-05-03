Kansas Senate fails to override Gov. Kelly’s veto on transgender sports bill

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Senate has failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that would prevent transgender women from partaking in women’s sports.

The Senate vote to override the veto tallied 26 to 14. It needed one more yes vote to override the governor’s veto. SB 55, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, previously passed 26 to 11 in the Senate, and 76 to 43 in the House.

Kelly previously vetoed the bill, citing that it would cause mental harm to athletes and people identifying as transgender.

The bill previously passed by both sides of the Kansas Legislature would have made Kansas public schools and state college teams set up designations for sports based on biological sex: male, female or coed. It would have banned any transgender athlete biologically born male from participating in women’s sports.