Kansas senate panel discusses secret, billion-dollar mega-project

TOPEKA, (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers are looking at a secret, billion-dollar mega-project expected to bring thousands of jobs to the state.

The economic development bill is aimed at a massive $4 billion business that could move to Kansas. The business is being kept secret for legal reasons, but it’s said to provide up to 4,000 jobs.

However, some lawmakers say that it could also leave the state in a position where they’d have to pay money back.

Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, who sits on the Senate Commerce Committee, which is working on the bill, said she plans to introduce several amendments, which includes one that could address this issue.

“The income tax on it is refundable, meaning that the company could pay back more than they paid in,” Tyson said. “That means the state of Kansas would be writing them a check. So, we need to take a close look at this legislation. This is not something that you should try to pass quickly.”

The business is also looking at other states, so some say it’s important to move quickly, or the opportunity could be missed. The proposal is moving through the Senate Commerce Committee, and lawmakers are expected to take action on it soon.

