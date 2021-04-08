Kansas Senate passes bill to have firearms safety training in schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)—The Kansas Senate voted to pass a bill Thursday morning that aims to help Kansas kids know what to do when encountering a gun.

31 were in favor of the bill, while 7 voted against.

The bill now goes back to the House for approval before heading to the governor’s desk to be signed.

The bill would require the Kansas State Board of Education to create curriculum guidelines for a gun safety education program. Local school boards would have the option to teach it in their district.

It could start as early as kindergarten and would be based on the National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe program. Older students could be offered the training, or the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism’s hunter education program.

Supporters said many kids are used to seeing guns, so they should know what is okay to help prevent accidents.

“If you see a gun, walk away, go tell an adult, let them know, so you’re not handling the gun,” said Senator Richard Hilderbrand, R-Galena. “I think that’s very important to teach young.”

However, some opponents say education alone won’t stop tragedy.

“We can come together on common sense measures like gun locks, and I think that would prevent tragedies much more than just an education,” said Senator Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa.

To learn more about the bill, click here.

The Senate discussed the measure Wednesday evening. Click here to watch the Senate’s discussion on the bill at the Kansas Statehouse.