Kansas Senate president expecting Suellentrop to resign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson told KSNT News Friday afternoon that he’s expecting Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop to resign after new details came out from his DUI arrest.

“I actually anticipate a resignation,” Masterson said. “It’s one thing to resign, and it’s one thing to be forcibly removed.”

Suellentrop faced a call for a vote from senators to oust him from office Friday after details came out regarding his March 16 arrest. A police report released to KSNT News said Suellentrop called the trooper that arrested him “donut boy” and said he could take him. It also said DUI tests on the majority leader showed his blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he was driving the wrong way down the highway.

Earlier Friday before making the comments about a possible resignation, Masterson committed to an as-yet-unscheduled vote on Suellentrop’s removal after a freshman GOP senator called for it during a morning caucus.

