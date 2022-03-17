TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Senate took final action today following a floor debate yesterday on splitting several voting areas in the state.

A new voting map, called “Liberty” splits up several highly populated areas across Kansas. The state senate passed the bill with 28 voting in favor and 8 against.

The Liberty map splits up parts of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence and Kansas City.

Redistricting has become contentious after some suggested it was being done to dilute urban votes. While some democrats voted against the state senate map, others voted in favor of the plan.

In January, the Senate approved the Ad Astra map, map opponents called gerrymandered. Opponents to the Ad Astra said the proposed district lines under that map would have a negative impact on minority voting strength in the City of Lawrence and in Wyandotte County.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said that the guidelines for drawing congressional districts call for protecting communities of interest, preserving the core of existing congressional districts, and ensuring those whole counties are in the same congressional district if possible.

In March two new redistricting maps were introduced in the Kansas Legislature by the Democrat party.