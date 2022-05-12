TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that will allow Kansans to legally participate in sports wagering.

Senate Bill 84 will also allow state casinos to use digital platforms and create sportsbooks. The bill will also allow venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports wagering.

Legalizing sports betting will bring more revenue to our state and grow our economy. This is another mechanism that casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues can now utilize to attract Kansans to their establishments. Gov. Laura Kelly

On April 29, Kansas lawmakers took final action on a plan to legalize sports betting after an overnight session.

The Kansas Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 84 with 21 lawmakers voting in favor and 13 against, after the House signed off on the latest changes to the plan.

“I was excited to pass sports wagering in Kansas, it’s something that Kansans are already doing, and it will bring additional tax revenue to our state to help with our needs. My constituents have pushed for this legislation for years, and now, the next time we have a significant sporting event in our state, Kansans will be able to bet on their hometown team.” Senator Rob Olson, Chair of the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee

“We have heard from our constituents for years about the need for a sports wagering program here in Kansas, both for the value it will bring to their lives and for the revenues it will generate for our state. I’m proud to have contributed to this package that will do just that and revitalize my community by creating jobs in Wichita.” Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau, Ranking Member of the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee

Tribal casinos will still have to renegotiate contracts with the state to offer sports betting.

More information about SB 84 can be found here.