LAWRENCE (WDAF) — Months later, Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman is now facing charges after an arrest in November in Douglas County.

The Democratic lawmaker from Kansas City, Kansas, has been charged with two traffic infractions: speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper arrested him Nov. 27 on Interstate 70 near Lawrence. Coleman was initially arrested on suspicion of drinking under the influence, but he has not been charged with a DUI at this time.

In a court hearing last month, prosecutors said there was a delay in filing charges because the testing to determine whether Coleman was under the influence had not been completed.

Coleman also faces a domestic battery charge in neighboring Johnson County over an Oct. 30 arrest following a fight with his 18-year-old brother.

These are just the latest accusations made against Coleman. He’s also been accused of revenge porn as a teenager, abuse of an ex-girlfriend, and a stalking case by an opponent’s staffer.

Leaders in Kansas government have been trying to oust him or get him to resign since he was elected. Following his DUI arrest, state lawmakers took steps to open an investigation into Coleman’s actions.

The investigation was authorized after six members of the Kansas House filed a complaint Monday calling for Coleman’s expulsion. It’s not clear at this time how lawmakers will proceed with the investigation now that Coleman has not been charged with DUI.

That was, however, the second complaint filed against Coleman since he was elected to the Kansas Legislature.

The first came on Jan. 12, 2021, after Coleman made a public threat against Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. The first complaint against Coleman was dismissed, and he kept his seat in the Kansas Legislature after receiving a warning.

Coleman has said in the past that he has grown in the face of these scandals but has also been unapologetic about how he provokes people being a political figure.