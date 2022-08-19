Senator Caryn Tyson and Representative Steven Johnson were locked in a tight race for the Republican nomination for Kansas State Treasurer.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The final results for the recount of the Republican Kansas State Treasurer race from the Primary Election are in.

The Kansas Secretary of the State’s Office has released the final recount numbers for the State Treasurer race between Senator Caryn Tyson and Representative Steven Johnson. Those results can be found in the table below:

Primary Results Primary Results Recount Results Recount Results County Johnson Tyson Johnson Tyson Barton 1,762 1,062 1,762 1,062 Cloud 1,082 748 1,082 748 Dickinson 2,902 1,432 2,898 1,428 Harvey 4,091 2,366 4,086 2,366 McPherson 4,509 1,882 4,517 1,885 Ottawa 891 607 891 607 Final Totals 15,237 8,097 15,236 8,096

As seen above, the total balance of votes for both candidates changed by one following the recount. Harvey Dickinson and McPherson counties all experienced changes in the total number of votes after the recount.

With all the votes counted and the recount concluded, Johnson is the official winner of the State Treasurer race. He declared victory in the race on Aug. 16, saying that he was ready to move on to the General Election in November.