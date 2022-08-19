TOPEKA (KSNT) – The final results for the recount of the Republican Kansas State Treasurer race from the Primary Election are in.
The Kansas Secretary of the State’s Office has released the final recount numbers for the State Treasurer race between Senator Caryn Tyson and Representative Steven Johnson. Those results can be found in the table below:
|Primary Results
|Primary Results
|Recount Results
|Recount Results
|County
|Johnson
|Tyson
|Johnson
|Tyson
|Barton
|1,762
|1,062
|1,762
|1,062
|Cloud
|1,082
|748
|1,082
|748
|Dickinson
|2,902
|1,432
|2,898
|1,428
|Harvey
|4,091
|2,366
|4,086
|2,366
|McPherson
|4,509
|1,882
|4,517
|1,885
|Ottawa
|891
|607
|891
|607
|Final Totals
|15,237
|8,097
|15,236
|8,096
As seen above, the total balance of votes for both candidates changed by one following the recount. Harvey Dickinson and McPherson counties all experienced changes in the total number of votes after the recount.
With all the votes counted and the recount concluded, Johnson is the official winner of the State Treasurer race. He declared victory in the race on Aug. 16, saying that he was ready to move on to the General Election in November.