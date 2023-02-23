TOPEKA (KSNT)- According to the Lottery, Kansas Players won big betting on the NFL Championship Game, placing almost $25 million in bets that were settled, or paid out, on Feb.12.

“Those same players won $39 million, meaning the net player win for wagers settled on Sunday were around $14 million!” said Kansas Lottery spokesman Cory Throne.

Kansas Capitol Bureau received revenue numbers from the Lottery on Thursday.

For revenues:

Total wagers placed at casino facilities that settled on Feb. 12: $2,425,205.74

Total wagers placed through online platforms that settled on Feb. 12: $22,318,611.11

Total wagers placed combined retail and online that settled on Feb. 12: $24,743,816.85

Total payouts and promotional play for wagers placed at retail: $4,297,889.18

Total payouts and promotional play for wagers placed online: $34,965,718.59

Total payouts and promotional play for wagers placed retail and online: $39,263,607.77

Total net player win for wagers placed at retail: $1,872,683.44

Total net player win for wagers placed online: $12,647,107.48

Total net player win for wagers placed at retail and online: $14,519,790.92

(*Note: As a reminder, any previously reported state share of sports wagering revenues is not refunded to a provider when subsequent carryovers occur. Any current negative carryovers will be deducted from future reported revenues.)

The state receives a 10% cut of sports betting revenues.

The Kansas Lottery also shared some of the “most interesting” bets made across Kansas regarding the NFL Championship game.

One Player bet $20 on the final score of the game – KC 38 – PHI 35 at +35000 – This wager had a total payout of $7,020.00 (profit of $7,000.00).

Another player placed a $12,000 in-game bet on KC to win at +330 – this wager had a total payout of $51,600.00 (profit of $39,600.00). Another bet made that included Pacheco, Kelce and AJ Brown to score a TD, Game over 50.5 and Chiefs +1.5: It was a $300 wager that paid $6536.

One player parlayed the following with a $300 wager and won $30K: