Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission selects three justice nominees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Supreme Court Nominating Commission voted on three nominees for the Kansas Supreme Court vacancies Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the nominating commission chair will hand deliver the the commission’s selections to the governor’s office for approval. Governor Laura Kelly will have 60 days to decide which of the three nominees she will appoint to fill the vacancy.

The commission selected Judge Kim Cudney, Judge Melissa Taylor Standridge and Kristen Wheeler.

Supreme Court justices are appointed through a merit-based process that Kansans voted to add to the Kansas Constitution in 1958.