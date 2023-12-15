TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court has reached a decision on a lawsuit that challenges a controversial voting rights law passed in 2021.

The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by the League of Women Voters of Kansas, the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, Loud Light and the Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice. The lawsuit challenged a law that limits how many advance mail ballots people can collect and has a requirement that election officials match signatures on an advance ballot to a person’s voter registration record. A Kansas appeals court reinstated the lawsuit in March 2023.

The law makes it a felony to engage in “conduct that gives the appearance of being an election official” or conduct that “would cause another person to believe a person engaging in such conduct is an election official,” according to a press release from the Kansas Supreme Court. The argument in the lawsuit rested on the law being unconstitutional in how vague it is and that it criminalizes the voter education and registration activities sponsored by organizations like Loud Light.

On Friday, Dec. 15, the Kansas Supreme Court released its decision on the lawsuit.

“Thus, when the Legislature criminalizes speech and does not—within the elements

and definitions of the crime—provide a high degree of specificity and clarity

demonstrating that the only speech being criminalized is constitutionally unprotected

speech, the law is sufficiently unclear to confer pre-enforcement standing on a plaintiff

challenging the law.” Kansas Supreme Court press release excerpt

The decision stated that the Kansas Supreme Court found the appellants in the case have standing to pursue their challenge of the voting rights law but cautioned that the holding delivered on Friday does not pronounce any definitive interpretation or construction of the law. The full opinion from the court on the lawsuit can be read in full by clicking here or by reading through the document below:

124378_1 by Matthew Self on Scribd

For more Capitol Bureau news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.