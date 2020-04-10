Kansas Supreme Court to hear executive order on church limits Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments on Saturday in the governor’s lawsuit against legislators.

Governor Laura Kelly has filed the lawsuit because the Legislative Coordinating Council voted to revoke her executive order on church limits.

The executive order would have limited churches from having more than 10 members of the public at services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly said she wanted to get the order in place before Easter because four clusters of coronavirus have appeared near Wichita and Kansas City from people going to religious events.

“We felt very strongly that the LCC really is not authorized to act in that capacity as the total legislature, that any revocation of an executive order would have to take place by the entire legislature acting, not a seven-member panel,” Kelly said.

The council voted along party lines 5-2.

Republicans on the council said Kelly went too far and that the order prevented Kansans from practicing their faith the way they want to.

Now the Supreme Court will decide if lawmakers were legally able to revoke the order.

For the first time everyone involved with the case, including justices, will be appearing electronically. You can watch oral arguments beginning at 9 o’clock in the morning here.