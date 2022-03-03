TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly’s proposal to provide Kansans with a one-time tax rebate was struck down by the Kansas Senate on Thursday.

Senate members voted 18-16 against the governor’s executive order that she put forth earlier this year. The rebate would have given Kansas residents who filed their taxes as married in 2021 a $500 rebate while everyone who filed taxes in 2021 would have received $250. Kelly’s proposal, which was announced in December of 2021, was aimed at returning $445 million to over 1.2 million Kansas taxpayers.

To watch the full senate proceedings on Thursday where the rebate plan was debated, go here.