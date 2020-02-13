Kansas towns receive over $17 million for community projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thirty-nine Kansas communities received over $17 million in Community Development Block Grants on Thursday.

These grants will be used for critical infrastructure needs such as fire stations, senior centers, libraries, sidewalks and streets.

“We believe very much that quality of life is essential to economic development,” said Kansas Dept. of Commerce Secretary David Toland. “What these grants do is fund quality of life projects that make a difference in a community.”

In order for a community to receive one of these grants, they must provide some amount of matching funds.

The city of Fort Scott has been working toward this since April 2019.

“This is a 25-year purchase for Fort Scott and we’re just really excited,” Rachel Pruitt, with Fort Scott Economic Development, said. “This is going to be a lifesaving opportunity for us.”

Fort Scott will be using the $665,303 grant to go toward purchasing a new firetruck with a 100 ft. platform ladder. This will replace their current truck, which they have had for 27 years, according to Fort Scott Fire Chief Dave Bruner.

“As a fire chief your main goal is that your firefighters want to come home at the end of their shift,” Bruner said. “We want to make sure that they have the equipment that’s safe and easy for them to use.”

The grants are funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Kansas Dept. of Commerce provides the grants to communities under 50,000 people.

The grants are annually distributed, and Toland said he is pleased with the number of grants given for 2020.

The full list of recipients is below, according to the Kansas Dept. of Commerce: