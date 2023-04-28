TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Kansas Senate has approved a resolution that takes a key step in allowing a tribal casino in northeast Kansas to offer sports betting.

The Senate voted 27-8 to approved SR 1725 on Friday, which would amend the gaming compact with the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation concerning sports wagering. The move puts Prairie Band Casino & Resort on track to offer sports betting by this summer.

The House voted 93-27 to approve their own version of the resolution, HR 6026 to finalize the Legislature’s approval of the agreement.

According to the Resolution, the Secretary of the Senate shall send an enrolled copy of this resolution to the Governor, the Secretary of State and the chairperson of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

The new compact would allow Prairie Band Casino to offer sports wagering on-site or through partnerships with apps However, people using the apps would only be allowed to bet on the tribe’s reservation.

A joint committee voted unanimously to approve the compact amendments in a meeting Thursday.

The casino is expected to have a running sportsbook by the end of summer.

“Our original gaming compacts did not permit the nation, or all four tribes in the state of Kansas were prohibited in actually taking part in sports wagering, so the very fundamental step moving forward was to change the language in the original compact to of course permit that,” said Zach Pahmahmie, Tribal Counsel Vice Chair, in an interview Thursday.