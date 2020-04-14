Kansas unemployment website shutting down twice Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor’s unemployment website will shut down twice on Tuesday to perform maintenance, Labor Secretary Delía García announced in a Facebook Live.

The website will be unavailable at 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. for one hour, García said.

“We hope these enhancements that we will be doing during these time frames will allow us to provide better customer service to you, our fellow Kansans at home,” García said.

The website has experienced issues for the past few weeks due to the thousands of Kansans trying to access it daily. Kansans can still file claims and ask questions with the unemployment call center during this time. The Topeka branch of the call center’s number is 785-575-1460.

García also announced in the livestream that the call center will additionally be available on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., starting April 18.