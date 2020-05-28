KansasWorks holds virtual statewide job fair during crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Though some businesses have closed their doors, many companies are still looking to hire workers. But that process looks a lot different during the coronavirus pandemic.

So local workforce centers are working together to make people aware of job openings.

KansasWorks, the state’s job matching website held a statewide virtual job fair on Wednesday and Thursday. The virtual job fair took the place of typical face-to-face fairs because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The unique situation with job seekers is that they’ve been laid off, they’re told everything is closing down, and there are jobs out there, they just need to be made aware of what is,” Curtis Stone, a workforce services specialist at the Topeka Workforce Center, said.

At the virtual fair, people can find descriptions and videos of jobs, links to applications, and even chat with employers if they have questions. The online fair allows companies to put important information in one simple place for people to find.

“It opens up the opportunity to more people and also makes it easier, nothing like visiting a job fair in your pajamas,” Jones said. “You upload your resume and you can virtually hand that off to several employers without having to walk the building.

“People that ordinarily wouldn’t be able to make the events because of a rural situation because they don’t live close or transportation issues, they can go online,” Jones said.

Jones also said the virtual job fair can encourage people from other states to move to Kansas because of an attractive job.

He said workforce centers hope to hold more virtual job fairs soon.

“The result has been just a very large amount of visitors,” Jones said. “That outshines pretty much any live event we could hope to host here in this local area.”