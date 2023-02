TOPEKA (KSNT)— Tony Mattivi has been recommended to be confirmed as KBI Director by the Kansas Senate.

Mattivi was nominated as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation in December by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

This comes after Kirk Thompson announced his retirement on Dec. 1, 2022. Kris Kobach, Attorney General-elect and Mattivi’s former opponent in the AG’s race, nominated Mattivi for the KBI Director position. To watch the full hearing, click here.