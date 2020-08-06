KDA seeking nominations for Kansas “Ag Heroes”

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Do you know someone in the agriculture industry who has gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic? The Kansas Department of Agriculture wants to know.

The department is looking for nominations for its ‘Ag Heroes’ program. The program is created to recognize Kansans who have done more than expected during this difficult time. This could include anything from bringing food to neighbors or giving back to the community.

“We’ve already had some nominations rolling in,” said Department of Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam. “Some of the examples that have come in, without getting too specific, include helping locally with food. Helping to make sure there was adequate personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer. Or just being good neighbors.”

Secretary Beam says this program is a great way to thank these people for their hard work.

“When you think about agriculture, it’s a critical infrastructure and people kept on producing food, stocking shelves, going into the growing season,” he added.

If you would like to nominate a member of the agriculture industry for the Ag Heroes program, write a short (250 words or less) note with the reason the person is deserving of the recognition along with a photo or business logo. You can send nominations in to Brittney Grother at the Department of Agriculture via email at Brittney.Grother@ks.gov or you can call 785-564-6797.

The department would like to have nominations in by August 10, but will accept nominations after that date. The ‘Ag Heroes’ will be announced and recognized at the virtual Kansas Summit on Agricultural Growth webinar on August 20, it will also be recorded and posted online.

For more information on the Ag Heroes program, click here.