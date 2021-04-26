KDOT promotes work zone safety awareness

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Last year on Kansas roads, the state averaged more than three work zone crashes a day.

Monday is the start of National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week. Buildings around the state will light up orange in honor of the week.

Mark Mestagh is a highway maintenance superintendent in Lawrence for the state department of transportation.

He said dangerous driving in work zones happens too often. There have been many times drivers haven’t been paying attention, but one sticks out to Mestagh.

“Had a black suburban go through the work zones, luckily I was quick enough to get my hand and I pushed myself off of the back of the truck and it threw me into a dump truck. They never even stopped, never slowed down,” Mestagh said.

So officials like Mestagh are asking drivers to reduce their speed, to allow space between cars, and to put down their phones and focus on the road.

“My people want to go home and see their family at the end of the day, they want to be able to walk home at the end of the day, and that’s all we’re asking. We know we got stuff we got to fix so we’re going to be in the way,” Mestagh said. “We’re just trying to get our jobs done.”

If you don’t slow down for construction, you could be ticketed and have to pay a fine at double the typical cost.