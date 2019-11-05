KDOT selects 22 projects for Cost Share Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation and Governor Laura Kelly announced the 22 selected projects for the Cost Share Program on Tuesday.

This program totals $39 million worth of construction that will go towards special projects across the state of Kansas.

“I think this is an outstanding partnership project and I hope to see this program continue long into the future,” said Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz.

This program requires communities applying to have at least 15 percent of local cash match, which totaled in $34 million for this selection.

“Particularly I’m happy that local governments brought so much money to the table,” Lorenz said. “We are essentially getting these projects on behalf of the state at a very good price.”

The projects were chosen based on their compliance with transportation needs such as safety, improving access or mobility, relieving overcrowding or supporting job retention and growth.

“We know how important those projects are to communities and to livability in those communities,” said Kansas Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Lindsey Douglas. “So we are very excited that we could leverage a little bit of state money to have major improvements in communities to help keep folks there and living there, and it helps connect to the overall system of the state,”

Nearly 100 communities applied to this program, which was less than expected according to Gov. Kelly.

The Kansas Department of Transportation encourages more communities to apply for the second selection of the program next year. The communities that already applied and were not chosen will remain in the pool.

“I’m delighted that we’re able to move forward and we’ll actually be working with a more innovative approach so that we’ll roll out these projects now, but then there will be a continuing rollout of projects as we move forward,” Kelly said.

Gov. Kelly said she will ask the Legislature next year to continue funding this project in the budget, and not to overspend.

The full list of projects chosen can be found here.