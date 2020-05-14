KDOT selects 40 statewide highway projects for new transportation program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced on Thursday the 40 modernization and expansion highway projects selected as a portion of The Eisenhower Legacy Program.

The program was passed by the Legislature and signed into effect by Governor Laura Kelly in late March.

Moving forward with the selected programs is hoped to improve the state’s struggling economy, as well as create jobs for Kansans, according to KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz and Governor Laura Kelly.

“These forty projects, small and large, will provide us the flexibility to capture the federal stimulus funds should they become available, and to adjust to fluctuating revenues,” Kelly said.

The 40 projects will cost the state approximately $1.7 billion, which will come from federal funding, motor fuel tax as well as sales tax, according to Lorenz.

“We want to be as well positioned as we can be to take advantage of any opportunities available at the federal level, and we will be,” Lorenz said.

The following counties were selected for their highway projects: Johnson, Douglas, Leavenworth, Shawnee, Harvey/Marion, Miami, Neosho, Greenwood, Cherokee, Sedgwick, Edwards, Barton, Kiowa, Harvey, Gray, Finney, Ford, Meade, Douglas, Wabaunsee, Geary, Saline, Morris, Osborne, Thomas, Sheridan, Crawford, Bourbon, Sumner and Hodgeman.