Keeping Up With The Capitol Bureau: Sports betting update, foster care grades & Kansas pharmacy troubles

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Capitol Bureau Reporters Lindley Lund and Alec Gartner recapped the week in statehouse politics Friday afternoon.

Keeping Up With The Capitol Bureau: Sports betting update, foster care grades and Kansas pharmacy troubles

Gartner gave an update on a bill to legalize sports betting in casinos and online in Kansas, which he followed as it passed the Kansas Senate. Lund discussed a new bill from Sen. Molly Baumgardner (R-Kan.) to create a “report card” for children in the foster care system to monitor their educational progress and any obstacles these students face. Lund heard from both Baumgardner and foster parents on positives and negatives to the idea.

Gartner and Lund also spotted a mass gathering of medical professionals and students in the statehouse, and explained why they paid lawmakers a visit.