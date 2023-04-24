TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly flexed her veto powers Monday on several bills.

On April 24, Gov. Kelly axed four bills including House Bill 2236, otherwise known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.” House bills 2094, 2325 and 2350 were also vetoed by Kelly. To override these vetoes, the legislature would need 84 votes in the House and 27 in the Senate. Responses from Kelly on her veto decisions can be found below:

House Bill 2236

Lawmakers passed this bill in the House by 76-46 and in the Senate at 23-17 in early in April. It would establish parents’ right to direct the education, upbringing and morale or religious training of their children including the right to object to harmful and inappropriate educational materials.

“Parents and teachers across Kansas want the same thing – for our kids to get the best education possible. This bill distracts from that goal, inserting partisan politics into the classroom at the expense of our students, parents, and teachers. The best thing we can do for our students is work together to continue fully funding public education and ensure they have the resources and support to succeed. We can’t do that if we are forced to spend millions of dollars on expensive lawsuits.” Gov. Laura Kelly

House Bill 2094

This bill would require work registrants ages 50 to 59 to complete an employment and training program to receive food assistance, establish periods of ineligibility for child care subsidy based on cooperation with child support services and require the secretary to conduct reviews of cooperation with child support.

“Leaders from both parties should be looking for ways to help people afford the basics, not burdening our hardworking Kansans who are just trying to get by. With inflation causing the prices of goods and services to skyrocket, Kansans need relief, not further barriers.” Gov. Laura Kelly

House Bill 2325

This bill would amend the definition of “healthcare provider” for purposes of the healthcare provider insurance availability act to include maternity centers and not include facilities where elective abortions are performed.

“In August, Kansans voted against politicians in Topeka placing extreme restrictions on a woman’s freedom to make her own personal health care decisions. This bill goes against the will of the voters by depriving women of access to their constitutional right. It is also misleading. The truth is, no taxpayer dollars go to the Health Care Stabilization Fund.” Gov. Laura Kelly

House Bill 2350

This bill would create the crimes of human smuggling and aggravated human smuggling and provide penalties therefor.