TOPEKA, (KSNT)- The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training) in response to former Lieutenant Bryce Whelpley.

The letter stated that an official communication complaint investigated by CPOST was presented to the Commission Investigative Committee on October 19, 2022. According to the letter, the committee “took no action” on Whelpley’s law enforcement certification, which means that it will remain intact.

In February, Whelpley testified in favor of another trooper, who filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the KHP.

Whelpley was terminated shortly after testifying. His Civil Service Board hearing, which was originally scheduled for September, is set for early December.

KSTA’s Facebook post blasted KHP superintendent Colonel Herman Jones and “his friends” for taking steps to decertify Whelpley.