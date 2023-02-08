TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly today announced two departures from her administration on Wednesday, including Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones.

After more than 45 years in law enforcement, KHP Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones will retire from his cabinet position on July 1, 2023. Adjutant General David Weishaar will also be retiring, after 42 years in the field.

“General Weishaar and Colonel Jones have together helped keep Kansans safe over the past several years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kelly said. “Both have overseen immense operations throughout our entire state during challenging times, and I am grateful for their service and dedication. I wish them the best in their retirements.”

The Governor touted the leadership of Weishaar and Jones, while announcing their departure.

Jones was appointed KHP Superintendent in 2019. Since then, Jones’ leadership has fallen under scrutiny by the Kansas State Troopers Association, who has accused him of wrongful terminations and low morale at the agency.

However, according to Kelly, under his leadership, the agency increased recruitment efforts, enhanced law enforcement equipment and training, and carried out operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a sincere and distinct honor serving the citizens of Kansas as the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol,” Jones said. “It has been my endeavor to keep Kansas highways and communities safe. Through the support of Governor Kelly and the collaboration of many dedicated employees of the Kansas Highway Patrol, we have strived to maintain the integrity of this agency.”

The Kelly Administration will announce Jones’ successor in the coming months.