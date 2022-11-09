TOPEKA (KSNT) – Republican candidate Kris Kobach has won the race for Kansas’ next Attorney General on Tuesday.

Kobach has been declared the winner for the state’s next Attorney General, defeating Democrat opponent Chris Mann in the Nov. 8 Kansas General Election. Kobach won with -% of the vote.

The Kansas Attorney General race has been recognized as one of the most heated for the General Election. A poll released earlier in 2022 reported that Kobach held a slight lead over Mann at 41% ro 39% with 16% of voters undecided.

Kansas’ current Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, ran for Governor in the 2022 General Election, leaving the position open.