KS Court of Appeals judge to retire after 30 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Court of Appeals Judge G. Joseph Pierron has announced his retirement after sitting on the Court for 30 years.

His retirement is set for April 3, and Pierron says that not working is an entirely new experience for him.

Beginning his career in 1971, Pierron served as a Johnson County prosecutor for 11 years before becoming a district judge. In December of 1990, Pierron joined the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Pierron plans to do lots of traveling, community service and visiting his children and grandchildren in Prairie Village and Florida upon his retirement. He said he has been offered a few board positions as well.

Pierron has heard thousands of appeals and published 392 opinions, two of the cases reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.

As for after his retirement, Pierron said he hopes the Court will continue to select the best people to sit as judges.

“[I hope] For them to continue to do what they’ve done in the past, which is to try to decide cases as fairly and expeditiously as possible. That’s our duty,” Pierron said.

Pierron also encourages implementing the use of technology within the Court, such as video conferencing for oral arguments, to improve the system.