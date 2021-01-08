KS GOP calls KS Democratic Party’s claims to remove lawmakers from office “garbage”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas GOP is responding to the Kansas Democratic Party after it released a statement calling for a number of GOP congressmen to be expelled.

In its statement the Kansas GOP criticized the Kansas Democratic Party’s statement.

It’s completely un-American for the Kansas Democrats to be calling for the Biden DOJ to conduct a baseless investigation into Republican members of Congress. The Kansas Democrats should retract this garbage. Kansas GOP, Jan 8th, 2021

This comes after Sen. Roger Marshall and Representatives Tracey Mann and Ron Estes objected to Joe Biden’s electoral college certification in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Rep. Jake LaTurner only objected to Arizona before leaving the U.S. House floor because of a positive coronavirus test.

Rep. Sharice Davids and Sen. Jerry Moran did not object to either vote.

A day after the electoral college votes were certified, the Kansas Democratic Party released the following statement, which prompted the GOP response.