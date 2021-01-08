KS GOP calls KS Democratic Party’s claims to remove lawmakers from office “garbage”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas GOP is responding to the Kansas Democratic Party after it released a statement calling for a number of GOP congressmen to be expelled.
In its statement the Kansas GOP criticized the Kansas Democratic Party’s statement.
It’s completely un-American for the Kansas Democrats to be calling for the Biden DOJ to conduct a baseless investigation into Republican members of Congress. The Kansas Democrats should retract this garbage.Kansas GOP, Jan 8th, 2021
This comes after Sen. Roger Marshall and Representatives Tracey Mann and Ron Estes objected to Joe Biden’s electoral college certification in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Rep. Jake LaTurner only objected to Arizona before leaving the U.S. House floor because of a positive coronavirus test.
Rep. Sharice Davids and Sen. Jerry Moran did not object to either vote.
A day after the electoral college votes were certified, the Kansas Democratic Party released the following statement, which prompted the GOP response.
During the certification of the Electoral College Votes on Wednesday, January 6th, the United States Capitol was attacked in a desperate and half-baked attempt to overturn the results of the United States Presidential election. Today, the Kansas Democratic Party calls on the United States Congress to expel Senator Roger Marshall and Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, and Ron Estes for their failure to execute their oath of office to support and defend the United States Constitution. The KDP Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt issued “In the days since Roger Marshall, Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, and Ron Estes declared their intention to reject the certification of President-elect Biden’s election victory, many have warned of the devastating harm that deceitful rhetoric can and will have. Nevertheless, Marshall, Mann, LaTurner, and Estes acted in bad faith by leveraging fringe theories and blatant disinformation to challenge the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results. “It is time for Congress to act in order to safeguard the future of American democracy by expelling Sen. Marshall and Reps. Mann, LaTurner, & Estes from Congress. Furthermore, the Justice Department must investigate the violence that took place in the US Capitol, and Sen. Marshall and Reps. Mann, LaTurner, and Estes’ involvement.”Kansas Democratic Party, Jan 8th, 2021