KSDE stresses safety for students, drivers during School Bus Safety Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It is Bus Driver Appreciation Day and School Bus Safety Week. The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) wants everyone to know how to help stop the biggest safety concerns for school buses.

FOR PARENTS/STUDENTS:

Get to the bus stop on time It is dangerous to have kids running after a missed bus.

Stay seated and face forward Bus seats are designed to protect the rider in a crash but only if they are sitting properly.

Listen to the bus driver Before entering or exiting the bus, make sure the driver gives the okay. After exiting the bus, wait for the signal from the driver that it’s safe to cross the street.



FOR DRIVERS:

Always be alert and ready to stop If there is a school bus, there’s a good chance there are kids around.

Be aware of flashing lights Yellow lights mean start to slow down, red lights mean stop.

Stop for buses Whether you are behind a bus or on the other side of the road, you must stop if the red lights are flashing The only exception is if you are on a divided highway with a median and you are going the opposite direction of the bus.



“If you see a school bus, expect kids,” said Melissa Ostermeyer, School Bus Training Coordinator for KSDE. “If that school bus has flashing lights, yellow means slow down and prepare to stop and if the red lights are flashing don’t be passing.”

This brochure helps explain when you should stop for a school bus.

According to KSDE, the fine for failing to stop for a school bus could be more than $420. However, the are hoping legislation will be introduced to increase that fine.

Ostermeyer said that school bus drivers do everything they can to keep students safe.

“Bus drivers are the first ones to provide meals or buy clothing or shoes or bookbags or school supplies. That’s just some of the things that they do that is above and beyond. Bus drivers rock,” added Ostermeyer.