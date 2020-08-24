KSHSAA Executive Board approves plans to move fall sports for schools choosing to do so

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In a virtual meeting this afternoon, the KSHSAA Executive Board unanimously approved the staff’s proposal for an “alternative fall” season. That would move the majority of fall sports and activities to the spring for schools choosing to do so.

The fall sports season will still be a full go for schools choosing to play and are currently practicing.

This is currently specifically for schools and areas choosing to delay their season, such as city schools in Wichita. For schools choosing to move to the spring, they can compete for a championship as long as they have 24 schools playing.

The final decision will be voted on Friday by KSHSAA’s Board of Directors.

Below are some of the proposed dates and changes that will be voted on Friday.

