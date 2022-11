TOPEKA (KSNT) – NBC is projecting Laura Kelly has defeated Republican opponent Derek Schmidt.

Incumbent Democrat candidate Laura Kelly has won a second term for Kansas Governor, defeating her Republican opponent Derek Schmidt in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Polling data released by Emerson College a week before the election showed Kelly held a three-point lead over Schmidt.

Kelly won her first term as governor in 2018 after defeating Republican Kris Kobach and Independent Greg Orman.