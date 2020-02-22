Lawmakers aim to tighten advance voting rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Election safety concerns are causing lawmakers to push for new restrictions for advance voting in Kansas.

Some lawmakers are worried advance ballot laws are too loose in the state, saying the rules could allow people to tamper with ballots, or not turn them in.

Supporters of a new bill said they’re trying to keep elections as safe and as accurate as possible.

“Paying political activists to go out and harvest ballots, to quote, ‘assist people in filling out their ballot,’ and then choosing to whether or not turn those in,” said Gardner Representative Bill Sutton, who chairs the House Elections Committee.

A new law would only allow family members or caregivers to deliver an absentee ballot if a person can’t turn it in themselves.

Right now you don’t have to have a connection to a person to turn in their ballot to the polling place or election office.

Sutton said election concerns in other states caused him to propose the bill.

“I am absolutely hoping that we will see no effect whatsoever,” said Sutton. “I’m hoping that that’s not an ongoing process in Kansas.”

That committee passed the bill on Thursday.

Advance ballots are sent out up to 20 days before election day. You can also send ballots back through the mail.