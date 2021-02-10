Lawmakers debate sports betting proposals after Senate passed bill in 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sports betting is back before Kansas lawmakers.

In 2020, the Kansas Senate passed a sports betting bill, but it never reached the House floor.

Twenty-five states have approved sports betting. In Kansas, it’s a topic that both Democrats and Republicans are interested in.

“It seems like both parties, on the supporting and opposing side have gotten together and made some compromises and worked together,” said Wichita Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau, who serves as the ranking minority member on the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee, where the bill is being debated. “We are looking at ways to grow our economy, this bill is one that I can say has been truly vetted, through the legislative process. We’ve had hearings, and hearing, on top of hearings.”

Senators are debating a bill that would allow in-person and online sports betting.

A separate bill in the House would open up sports betting to more facilities across the state like convenience stores.

Most of the money of each bet goes back to the winner, with what remains going to fees, taxes, and for profit. The bills differ on how much the state should receive. They vary from 7.5% to up to 20%.

The bill would also allow lottery tickets to be purchased online, which is currently banned.